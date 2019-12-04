Managing the laundry is a task that keeps many households on their toes, now one Instagram user has offered details of a sweet-smelling secret to keeping clothes fresh - and all you need is a sponge.

The simple trick for keeping washing smelling fragrant in the tumble dryer has gone viral online, with users praising the results.

Mrs D's Cleaning Reviews posted the tip on her Instagram page, saying: "Today I want to show you a little trick."

Viewers are told to use a mop sponge. Photo / Mrs D's Cleaning Reviews

"Yesterday you might have seen me putting a sponge in my tumble dryer and wondered what the heck I was doing.

"So I do not like tumble dryer sheets. They don't smell the same.

She added: "I just find them completely pointless, they don't do anything. This does."

She then showed how fills a plastic tub with water and two capfuls of fabric softener before soaking a mop sponge in the liquid.

She told viewers she used two sponges, saying: "What you want to do with the dry sponge is put it behind the wet sponge and let it soak.

The sponge is soaked in the fabric softener mix. Photo / Mrs D's Cleaning Reviews

"It will spring back to life in no time as soon as it absorbs all that fabric softener."

She advised people to carefully wring out the sponge before adding it to the laundry.

She told viewers: "Pop that into your tumble dryer with your clothes and I promise you your clothes are going to smell beautiful.

"Stay away from tumble dryer sheets they're a waste of money, this will save you money."

Users praised the smart tip, saying that "the smell lasts for days" and "this trick is just brilliant."

But others sounded a note of caution, saying that their clothes had become stained after folllowing the method.