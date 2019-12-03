When 15-year-old Madelynn was caught sneaking boys into a sleepover party, her parents decided she had to be punished.

Instead of laying down the law, they decided to let their daughter decide her own fate - one month without a phone, or two weeks without a phone but her parents would have full control of her social media accounts.

Madelynn picked the latter, and soon regretted her decision after her dad Larry Sumpter posted a photo of her studying in her room with the caption: "This is Maddi. Maddi got herself grounded.

"She had a choice of no phone for a month or no phone for 2 weeks and we have FULL control of her social media.

Advertisement

"She chose 2 weeks. So be on the look out for some amazing instagram posts, snap chats and Tiktoks from her parents!!"

His fans are calling for him to start his own accounts now the punishment is over. Photo / Instagram

That's when Sumpter decided to up the ante and posted some rather embarrassing photos and videos of himself dressed up crop top and jean shorts.

In one post he posed for a selfie and posted the caption: "Felt cute, might delete later."

Among the selfies on Instagram, Sumpter posted a video of himself in daisy dukes, short shorts and a singlet playing the guitar which left his daughter begging for him to stop.

'Felt cute, might delete later'. Photo / Instagram

He also flooded her social media accounts of photos of himself dressed in her clothes, singing in his car and recording a video to give tips on how to run.

While Madelynn might be highly embarrassed, the social media takeover has proved a hit with Sumpter going viral.

Fans are desperate for Sumpter to continue showcasing his antics and are demanding he continues with the gag.

Mum Tawnya told Today: "After the first day, Madelynn was like 'I changed my mind, I choose the one month'.

Advertisement

"Larry told her, 'No, I'm too invested. I have too many ideas. We're sticking with the two weeks'.

"He's loving it. I think he's gonna make his own TikTok account when this over."

Madelynn tried to change her mind after just one day. Photo / Instagram

Her friends are constantly checking out her social media pages hoping to get a glimpse of her now-famous dad.

Other parents have since caught on to Sumpter's idea and vow to do the same.

"Let me tell you sir, you are a genius. Love the idea," said one.

Another replied: "I love your dad, all the way from the Netherlands!! He needs an Instagram account of his own!"

It's not the first time he's played a prank on his daughter. He often picks her up dressed as the school mascot with the music blaring to ensure all eyes are on her - and had no plans to stop.