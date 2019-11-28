Hattie Wiener, 83, says she is finally ready to ditch Tinder and find true love.

"Tinder Granny", as she is known, says she is finally ready to settle down.

She told Barcroft TV she really wants "one man" but he must still be at least 20 years younger than her.

The grandmother-of-three says she always intended to use Tinder to find her soulmate but it led to years of one-night stands instead.

"Tinder provides a steady stream of men," she said.

"I didn't want to get a man on a dating site, but then I kept hearing people get men and lifemates and marriage partners and everything — that it could get serious — so I figured, 'Let me give it a try'," she added.

The former therapist and dancer got divorced in her 50s and spent the last few years hooking up with younger men.

She is a self-proclaimed cougar who says she has spent "35 years" on the market but is now ready to settle down.

Over the years, her conquests have been documented on TV shows including "Extreme Cougar Wives" and "Sister Wives".

The senior citizen, born and bred in New York, says she has hooked up with men as young as 18.

"Now, I was not visualising myself as just a one-night stand, but I ended up that way by default," she said.

She knows settling down won't be easy as she has previously met men she was ready to quit Tinder for but says it is rare to find a man who wants to settle down with a woman her age.

She says she has learned a lot about men from Tinder over the years. "I did find that all of them were good experiences, different. What I learned is that men are people instead of potential hard d***s or orgasm givers or G spot geniuses."