The Archbishop of Canterbury says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex deserve public sympathy because their royal roles are a "life sentence".

The Most Revd Justin Welby said he was "concerned" about the level of 'abuse, misrepresentation and trolling' the couple have apparently received and feels it is "totally undeserved".

He said: "It is genuinely a life sentence without any let-up and I'm so admiring of the way they behave – it's remarkable."

Mr Welby, who officiated at the Sussexes' wedding in May last year and has continued to provide them with private pastoral care, told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I look at anyone in public life at the moment – whether it's the Royal Family or politicians of all the parties – and think the amount of abuse, misrepresentation, trolling, just horrible behaviour towards all of them, is absolutely terrible."

"I feel a deep sympathy for those in that position... I think people who put themselves out in the firing line like that are very brave. We may disagree with them but we shouldn't abuse them."

"They're born into it and I think one of the things that with the great privilege of meeting someone... is their sheer sense of duty and commitment which means that they know this is a life sentence."

"Even if they decided to withdraw from public eye, never take any money and do all this and disappear, they'd still be pursued because they'd be the ex-Duke of Rock or whatever it happened to be and they'd be the ex-royal."

The Archbishop, who christened the couple's son, Archie, at Windsor Castle earlier this year, was also asked about perceived racist behaviour towards the duchess, who has spoken publicly of the difficulties she has faced as a mixed-race woman.

"I would obviously be immensely concerned about all racist behaviour and particularly when it's somebody you know, you just think this is so totally undeserved," Mr Welby said.

"This sort of portrayal you sometimes see – she's a person of profound humanity and deep concern for people, seeking to carry out her role with every ounce of her being and I think she's a remarkable person."



It is not the first time the Archbishop has spoken out in support of the duke and duchess. Earlier this year he defended their decision to take the last six weeks of the year off from royal duties, arguing that they were "entitled" to do so.

Harry and Meghan have put their royal roles on ice until the New Year, saying they want to spend time as a family away from the spotlight. Meghan wants to spend Christmas privately with her mother, Doria Ragland, instead of being with the rest of the Royal Family at Sandringham.

Harry also issued an explosive statement during the couple's tour to Africa in the autumn, attacking what he sees as unnecessarily unfair and critical media coverage of himself and his wife.

In a television documentary filmed during the trip, Meghan said she had struggled with the spotlight since joining the Royal Family and could not bring herself to adopt the traditional British stiff upper lip