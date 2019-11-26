Paralysed by indecision, confused by choice and unable to commit - here are the signs of Fobo.

Do you have Fobo? It sounds, to the lay ear, like a furry, adorable (if potentially needy) must-have

1. Your calendar resembles a Poist

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2. The Netflix page you stare at the most is the menu

Related articles:

3. You're always dressed for anything, and nothing

4. Your Christmas is more meticulously planned than Operation Overlord

5. You've turn down your dream job multiple times

6. You have a special "receipt folder" for everything you've bought over the past 28 days

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.