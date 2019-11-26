The heartbreaking moment a man gets his dying wish on his deathbed has gone viral on social media as many others shared similar memories.

Norbert Schemm, 87, from Appleton, Wisconsin shared his last moments having a beer with his three sons before he died from stage four colon cancer last Wednesday (local time).

His grandson Adam decided to share a photo of the touching family moment on Twitter, which has since received more than 321,000 like and 31,000 retweets.

"My grandfather passed away today. Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons," he wrote.

Speaking about the tragedy to the BBC, Adam said: "My grandpa had been relatively healthy over the course of his life but it was on the Sunday last week while he was in hospital that they realised it would be the end. He called his grandchildren to tell us on the Monday.

"We took the picture Tuesday night and then he died from stage four colon cancer on Wednesday. My dad told us that grandpa had wanted a beer and now when I look at that picture it gives me solace.

"I can tell my grandpa is smiling. He's doing what he wanted to do - it was an impromptu moment."

Adam admitted he was first reluctant to share the bittersweet photo, but later decided to post it because it was such a beautiful moment.

"It's actually helped us with our grief. It's comforting to see that my grandparents and their children were all together in his final moments."

The family have been overwhelmed by the responses of the post, saying they have been keeping track of all the stories others have shared about their loved ones.

"The comments have been so kind and we've seen pictures of people toasting bottles of beer in his honour. I thought people I knew might want to see it and respond but had no idea just how many people it seems to have helped."

One person named Ben Riggs shared photos of his grandfather enjoying a drink before he died.

"I don't know you... but I felt this. Days before my grandpa passed he let my dad and I know he wanted a cigar and a beer. We made it happen. I'm so sorry for your loss. Your grandpa's smile is one for the books!" he commented.

Another person reminisced: "My mother got drunk with her care nurses the night before she died. Beautiful to think that her last full night alive, she laughed and drank with people she called friends. Cancer hospice nurses are all angels."

I don’t know you... but I felt this. Days before my grandpa passed he let my dad and I know he wanted a cigar and a beer. We made it happen. I’m so sorry for your loss. Your grandpas smile is one for the books! pic.twitter.com/HDv3y2kLeA — Ben Riggs (@RenBiggs) November 21, 2019

Did the same thing with my Dad in May. Cold beer and a Yankee game. My condolences pic.twitter.com/aNSULc7AT8 — Robert Dorsch (@RichterSupt) November 22, 2019

On the day my dad found out he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, all he wanted was a beer with his kids after. We are still fighting with Dad, but this was our last beer. My condolences on your loss of a great man. pic.twitter.com/7UIfJxhELV — Crystal Ragsdale (@RagsdaleCrystal) November 25, 2019