COMMENT:

I certainly put the cat among the pigeons yesterday, so to speak, when I mentioned that our dog sleeps in our bed.

I said it in passing and somehow it took over my whole radio show. The feedback was heated.

There were those of you who said 'that's disgusting, a dog in a bed is dirty and full of germs', there were others who said 'my rottie has slept with me forever, loves a snuggle'.

Advertisement

Others claimed their dog sleeps on their bed no worries, others who said dogs belong in kennels, some hard-hearted souls who even said the only place dogs should sleep is outside.

So clearly I'm a massive softie.

I raised the issue of the dog sleeping in our bed because my daughter's away on school camp, and the dog usually sleeps with her (yes.. in her bed). Tucked up under the duvet, head on the pillow. They're both so cosy it's quite a feat to wake them in the mornings.

Kate Hawkesby, Mike Hosking and Lulu the Maltese.

But with my daughter away, this week the dog is sleeping with us. I feel under pressure to explain that she's just a small dog, tiny in fact, a mere 3 kilos of white fluff.

She is also, as a Maltese, a 'companion' dog. 'Companion' meaning she loves and needs to be around people all the time - not a tie her up on the deck leave her outside all day and night type of dog.

So why is that disgusting - given plenty of people sleep with their cats on the bed?

READ MORE:

• Kate Hawkesby: Why Mike Hosking is 'to blame' for All Blacks World Cup loss

• Kate Hawkesby: The fall of Jacinda Ardern and the rise of Simon Bridges

• Kate Hawkesby: Who'd be an employer, given how fussy staff are today

• Kate Hawkesby: Failure to launch - now you're not an adult until you turn 26?

And if your dog is a beloved part of the family, and clearly we're dog people I'll grant you that, then why is it so wrong that she sleeps on the bed?

Advertisement

I checked with my boss and fellow dog owner after the show and asked if their dog sleeps on their bed. His does, and not only that, they're often joined by small children too. That's one crowded bed. How many of us are sleeping with kids and animals every night?

But others were grossed out. Why?

Most dogs are probably cleaner than half the toddlers carrying daycare bugs that wander into parents' beds all the time surely?

I know this may fly in the face of the old master-dog relationship rules, and I know for many people without dogs it might seem weird, but if you're a dog person, then I think you'll get it.

I can't even conceive of putting the dog outside. She's not a farm dog, she's a family dog.

And in my opinion, a much-loved family pet is more than welcome on the bed!