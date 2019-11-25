A driver who had his windshield vandalised after parking across a driveway in Sydney for two days has been lashed online, but he claims it was not intentional.

In a post in popular Facebook group Newtown 2042, the man shared a photo of the defaced windshield, saying it was "inconsiderate" of people to damage his car.

"Some people are so inconsiderate! Look what they did to my car," the man wrote.

The windshield had been plastered with three different pieces of paper, reading, "Thanks, couldn't park in my driveway."

The paper notes then appear to begin tallying the days the car had been parked across the driveway.

The post quickly drew the ire of many commenters, who pointed out the homeowner was likely annoyed because the man had clearly been parked across the driveway.

"What did you expect? People constantly park over (my driveway) and I crack the sh**s," one man commented. "If you were parked over mine for 2 days you'd have no windows, popped tyres and no paint."

"Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," another commenter joked on the post.

"Sounds like you were parked across their driveway, so yes I agree, some people are so inconsiderate," another said.

"I mean… Were you, perchance, blocking someone's driveway," one commenter asked.

"Only a tiny bit," the man clarified. "When I parked it looked pretty OK, but today it didn't look so good. Maybe my car rolled back a little!"

Commenters on the post were confused as to why the driver would share images of his damaged car.

"I posted it as a joke at my expense," he explained.