A savvy mum has revealed how she brought a worn-out iron back to life, with just paracetamol.

She shared the cheap hack in the Extreme Couponing and Bargains group on Facebook and explained how she was "amazed" when the painkillers left her iron sparkling.

"I am a nightmare for ironing things I shouldn't, and recently ruined my iron," she explained.

"I read somewhere that a paracetamol rubbed onto the iron will make it almost like new again."

The woman went on to explain she rubbed two paracetamol on the iron - and that it worked better when the iron was hot, not just warm.

She also recommended using tweezers to handle the paracetamol to avoid burning your hands.

She went on to share before and after photos of the transformation.

"I was amazed by how well it worked and how much money it saved me."

The frugal cleaning hack post has since racked up over almost 6000 likes in less than 24 hours.