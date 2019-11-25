A Wanaka holistic nutritionist and wellness advocate who was initially told "not to bother with testing" by doctors found out a month later she had cancer — leading her to ask the public for help.

When the 35-year-old mum-of-two, Kate Callaghan discovered a lump, she asked her doctors for advice.

But her healthy lifestyle led doctors to believe she had a very low chance of having breast cancer, therefore she was not pushed to be tested, she told Stuff.

Kate Callaghan's children Ed and Olivia, are two and four. Photo / Give A Little

However, after asking for a second opinion, on November 7 she was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer that has spread to her lymph nodes and liver.

Because the cancer had spread, the mother discovered she could not have a mastectomy and the only option provided by mainstream medicine is palliative chemo and radiation therapy.

"Essentially, they have said that there is nothing they can do. But I refuse to accept this," the mother wrote on Instagram.

"The day I found out, I sobbed. Hard. I was home with just my 2yr old, and he held me while I cried. That night, I was putting my 4yr old to bed and started crying again.

"She said 'no books tonight mummy' and just held me while I sobbed. This is not right. This is not how it's supposed to be. I'm a healthy, 35yr old mum of 2. I'm not done here yet."

Callaghan added that her only other option is an alternative, evidence-based healing treatment that is available in Mexico or Germany.

The Hope4Cancer healing centres are based in Mexico and Thailand, and both cost upwards of US$35,000 ($56,000).

Unfortunately, this treatment is not funded, so her friends set her up a Give a Little fundraiser page asking the public for help.

"That this is happening to someone so young, so health-conscious, is unjust. But what's even more unjust is the fact that Kate was initially told not to bother with testing, she would be fine," her friends wrote on the page.

"It was only after a second opinion and a push for a mammogram, was she reluctantly granted a referral for 'piece of mind'.

"Now, this is Kate's one chance, her only chance. Her children, Ed and Olivia, are two and four. She needs to be here for them as they grow, here for them as they graduate university, as they marry and move on to adulthood.

"She needs to be here for her husband Aaron.

"While we know that everyone faces hardship and obstacles in their lives - some as great as this, others not - this page isn't meant to place a higher value on Kate's struggle, only to highlight what she means to us.

"Please give what you can, but if you can't, know your love and support towards the Callaghan family is received with equal gratitude."

After four days, they already managed to smash their goal and raise $187,950.

"Thank you so much everyone for your outstanding donations, we are all deeply humbled and overwhelmed. There is so much love out there," the page reads.

"It is not Kate's time yet, and so with your help we are now able to send her to her treatment centre in Mexico (Hope for Cancer)."

"We have deleted the goal - as the amount required to save a life, really is insurmountable, so therefore, any donations received will all go towards Kate and her family and her recovery."

Callaghan was also very grateful to those who had donated and shared Instagram video thanking the public for their help.

• To help save Kate Callaghan's life, donate here.