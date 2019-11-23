Christmas lovers, here's your perfect excuse to get into the spirit of the season, starting now.

A psychologist says Christmas decorations bring a sense of nostalgia for happier times and, as such, do make people happier.

"In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate with things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood," psychologist Steve McKeown told Unilad.

According to McKeown, those decorations work as visual cues and a pathway back to those feelings of excitement of childhood.

He also pointed out that people who put up decorations usually do it precisely because of that sense of nostalgia, "either to relive the magic or to compensate for past neglect".

A study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology also showed that there is a correlation between decorating your home for Christmas and seeming friendlier and more social to neighbours.