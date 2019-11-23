Virginia Roberts, 35, will describe her ordeal with the Duke of York again in another interview.

Ms Roberts, a "sex slave" of Prince Andrew's paedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein, will have her BBC Panorama interview aired next month, according to The Sun.

Branding his latest denials "appalling", it is reported Roberts will repeat claims that Prince Andrew slept with her when she was 17-years-old.

The prince claimed in his "car crash" BBC interview that he did not remember knowing or meeting Virginia Roberts - now Virginia Giuffre - who says she was a 17-year-old sex slave of his friend Jeffrey Epstein.

The Mirror reports Buckingham Palace is preparing itself for more bombshell claims about the prince after Roberts' interview to BBC's Panorama was revealed.

Ms Roberts claims that billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to London from the US.

BBC sources say that the interview forms part of a larger investigation and it is for that reason that it has not yet aired.