Nothing whets your appetite for summer more than a super cute bikini with a bargain price tag.

And while other retailers have been keeping budget-conscious shoppers covered with cheap bikini tops and bottoms, one brand has just stepped up to the swimwear-filled plate with a truly on-trend offering.

Glassons recently dropped a $30 two-piece that is proving very popular on Instagram, with heaps of bikini-clad snaps shared by its delighted wearers.

This $30 bikini has been going wild on Instagram. Photo / Instagram/melissajspruce

Featuring a block bandeau-style top with thin straps, the swimmers flash a racy amount of underboob, a trend that has been dominating swimwear this year.

Its bottoms are equally as risque, sitting high on the hips in a trendy V-cut.

Delighted shoppers have been sharing snaps wearing the racy 'underboob' bikini. Photo / Instagram/esmeebakkerr

The ribbed two-piece is part of the brand's "bikini separates" range, with the top selling for $19.99 and the bottoms for $10.

"Bikinis are like fries … you can't just have one," one Instagram user wrote alongside a photo of herself rocking the design in a khaki colour.

"I love those bikinis," one person responded.

"Such a bargain," another said.

It comes in a variety of prints and colours. Photo / Instagram/alex.delamere

One woman credited the bikini for being the first one she felt "comfortable" in after giving birth, sharing a selfie of herself wearing a black one.

A Glassons spokesperson told news.com.au the swimmers were proving popular and stock was flying off the shelves.

"The sports style swim has been popular with Glassons' customers both in-store and online, with the style coming in tangerine oranges, olive green and natural tones," they said.

"Glassons' two for $30 swim allows our customers to mix and match styles throughout the season to create new swim looks."