Following on from TradeMe's release of this year's trendiest toys list, The Warehouse has confirmed this year's must-have gift: a twerking llama.

"Boppi" tosses its head back and forth and shakes its behind to three unique songs, and The Warehouse Buying Manager for Toys, Lonnica Van Engelen, says kids will no doubt be dancing to it "within minutes of receiving it".

The $29 toy has topped the list at number one, and is closely followed by LOL dolls and family classics like Monopoly and LEGO.





Coming in at number four on the list is a new Princess Elsa doll, riding hot on the release of Frozen 2.

The Warehouse compiled the list to help out parents with hard-to-buy for kids.

"Sometimes finding a toy for someone can feel like a daunting task, particularly if you're not privy to the playground conversations," says Englen.

"That's why we're offering parents some inspiration. The list features something for everyone including the latest toys, stocking stuffers for under ten dollars, and classics from Zuru, Barbie and LEGO which prove popular every year."