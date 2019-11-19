Before you go loading up on goods for Christmas, Beck Vass implores you to ask yourself three questions.

I've just got back from a trip to get some Christmas presents. I decided I want Christmas sorted before December this year to avoid the mania.

All the usual Christmas merchandise is out and has been for weeks in some stores.

I know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder but seriously – most of this stuff is cheap and nasty crap.

Christmas decorations, junky plastic ornaments, Christmas-themed clothes, and then all the extras like the chocolates people give at

