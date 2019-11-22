"HIV does not discriminate - people do." Kim Knight talks with five people who live with HIV about the virus that changed the way the world sees them.

It starts with Peter.

"I talk a lot," he says. A qualified doctor with "life challenges". A traumatic brain injury, three years of homelessness and stints in emergency housing. Oh, and he also has HIV.

"It's a part of our lives, not our identity," says the 43-year-old. "We are people with our own stories that contain an element of seasoning, of HIV, that does flavour our lives."

Heather smiles. "That's very eloquent.

