A Wellington mother has started a petition calling for Kmart to make clothing labels non-gendered.

India Springle shared her dismay with the retail store on Facebook and Change.org after coming across a "boys" label when buying a dinosaur shirt for her daughter Lola at the Petone store.

"Hey Kmart ... get with the programme already would you?!", she wrote on Facebook.

"Even my nearly 3-year-old thinks your gender labels are bull ... why the hell are all the cool T-shirt's labelled 'boys', what makes this T-shirt a boys T-shirt anyway?!?

"Girls can only wear a dinosaur T-shirt if it's pink and full of sequins?! Honestly, it is beyond ridiculous, get in the modern world you archaic bunch of fossils."

Writing in her online petition, Springle said that children's clothing doesn't need to have gendered labels.

"Children should be free to pick what they want to wear without their gender being called into question.

"If a little girl wants to wear a dinosaur T-shirt or a little boy wants to wear a pink T-shirt why shouldn't they?

"Stop this gendered madness! No more 'girls' or 'boys' on labels!"

A Kmart spokesperson told the Herald in a statement: "At Kmart our store design is set up to assist customers with a convenient shopping experience based on their shopping behaviour.

"At Kmart we are constantly listening to our customers and incorporating their feedback to both future product ranges and store design."