Swoon over the hot vege bath and ignore the menu's dad jokes because the pizza tastes way better than it reads, writes reviewer Kim Knight.

Elmos
151 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby
Ph: (09) 360 9138

WE SPENT: $177 for four
WE THOUGHT: 16 - great

There is pizza and there is cheese - but who cares? Because there is also a sludgy emulsion of anchovies, cream and garlic that is definitely one of the single best dishes I've eaten this year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It's called a vege hot bath. Never mind that it looks like pond scum. If vegetables had sex, this is where they would

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.