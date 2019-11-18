Children are bringing cold McDonald's burgers, nuggets and chips for their school lunches a teacher in Lancashire reveals.

While this isn't the most conventional lunch option, parents are quick to come to the defense saying that "it's hard being a parent".

Amy Mullen, mum of three, told The Sun she understands why some parents may send their children to school with takeaways.

"It's better than nothing… I've had to send my children to school with whatever I can find in the fridge some days," she says.

She continues to say that parents who resort to fast food options are most likely thinking that it's better than not having any food at all. "I know I find it hard to budget every month, the money just doesn't last".

Another parent, Danielle Stewart who has an 11-year-old son told The Sun she "gets why parents have to do it".

She says that she understands people can really struggle, "if you've got five or six kids, what do you do?"

But she also adds that some people probably need to "deal with their money better".

Anne Copley who has one child says she really feels for parents.

"It's heartbreaking this is happening and it's probably all they could afford," she says.

The teacher for remains anonymous says that some children would be sent with only half a sandwich to school.

"You know the children who are starving because they are the first in the snack area eating the fruit and drinking the milk," he says.

Roz Duerden, manager of Blackburn Food Bank says she knows of many families who are struggling.

"So many families find it hard to feed themselves," she says.