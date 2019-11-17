A former McDonald's worker has gone viral with a sensational confession that he routinely gave customers extra nuggets while packing orders.

Cody Bondarchuk, co-host of the Heart Half Full podcast, wrote on Twitter over the weekend that while he worked at McDonald's, he made a habit of handing out extra chicken nuggets.

"I worked at McDonald's for two and a half years and I put 11 nuggets in almost every 10-piece I made," he tweeted.

The confession led some to consider the scale of theft he'd carried out while slipping extra nuggets to customers, news.com.au reported.

"Is there a statute of limitations on grand-theft-nuggets?" one commenter joked.

"I hope so because I calculated it and I would owe Ronald about $NZ1888 (CA$1600)," Mr Bondarchuk responded.

He said he'd worked at a McDonald's that had been mostly visited by drive-through customers, and had never recieved a thank you for the extra food he had handed out.

"But I'd like to imagine (the customers) went home, saw the extra nug, and smiled a little," he said in another tweet.

One wrote: "Are you working at a bank now and if so which branch?"

The confession prompted other former Macca's employees to make similar confessions of slipping extra nuggets into ten packs over the years.

The tweet has been liked 832,000 times and retweeted more than 72,000 times.