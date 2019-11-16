An old video has now gone viral and could very well explain a lot of alien sightings reported over the years.

People are sharing a video of baby owls and asking whether people think they are owls or aliens, because it turns out baby owls do resemble tiny alien creatures.

"I'm now positive that people who claim to have seen aliens have actually just seen baby owls," a Twitter user posted this week alongside a video showing baby owls.

The video has now been viewed more than 11 million times in just three days.

I’m now positive that people who claim to have seen aliens have actually just seen baby owls. pic.twitter.com/CAr65NG9qR — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) November 14, 2019

It has led to people sharing fascinating facts about owls, like the long legs they hide under their feathers:

Yip, I just came across this a few months ago

They have legs 🦵🦵

😂🥴😂🥴 pic.twitter.com/Ix08DfRni2 — Anthony (@TeeDoc) November 14, 2019

Owls having legs will never not be funny and weird. pic.twitter.com/Pbs0UlBZHv — Kevin Lloyd (@KevBLloyd) November 14, 2019

The internet is rightfully fascinated by these creatures, both the way they look and the way they stand.

Why are their hands in their pockets, like they’re just out for a midnight stroll? pic.twitter.com/uj8VYmgqlf — Chris (@RT_ChrisDavis) November 15, 2019

I’m only just coming to terms with what baby owls look like without feathers. The legs! pic.twitter.com/70j4A2bsmc — The_Ouroboros (@The_Ouroboros__) November 14, 2019

The footage is actually from 2017, when construction workers in India reportedly found the baby owls onsite and believed they had encountered aliens.