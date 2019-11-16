An old video has now gone viral and could very well explain a lot of alien sightings reported over the years.
People are sharing a video of baby owls and asking whether people think they are owls or aliens, because it turns out baby owls do resemble tiny alien creatures.
"I'm now positive that people who claim to have seen aliens have actually just seen baby owls," a Twitter user posted this week alongside a video showing baby owls.
The video has now been viewed more than 11 million times in just three days.
It has led to people sharing fascinating facts about owls, like the long legs they hide under their feathers:
The internet is rightfully fascinated by these creatures, both the way they look and the way they stand.
The footage is actually from 2017, when construction workers in India reportedly found the baby owls onsite and believed they had encountered aliens.