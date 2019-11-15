When you reveal the name of your baby for the first time, a lot of your friends and family will tell you it's such an adorable name.

But if you've named your baby "Pansy" or "Any" and your friends tell you "great choice", they're probably lying.

Parenting website parents.com have released their worst baby names of 2019, and there's a lot of absolute crackers on there.

From Cyncere (a misspelling of sincere) to Chardonnay (a common cheap wine for Kiwi lasses to get legless on), the parenting site's list of the worst girl names will make you cringe.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the unpopular boys' section, one Simpsons character's name makes an appearance, as well as the extravagant spelling of some rather simple names.

One popular tourist attraction made the list as well as a description of someone's personality.

According to parents.com, these are the worst baby names of 2019.

The worst girls' names according to parents.com:

Any

Blaykelee

Chardonnay

Cyncere

Khaleesi

Mattel

Pansy

Shy

Starlett

Vegas

The worst boys' names according to parents.com:

Axis

Cletus

Cub

Danger

Kingmessiah

Manson

Pinches

Stylez

Yugo

Xxayvier