Professing no core or arm strength, Candice Jones takes a spin in circus silks.

The promise:

The Dust Palace is a circus theatre company that teaches aerial classes, among other circus-based skills. The aerial class promises to help you build confidence, co-ordination and strength, while also helping you release your inner cirque star. It promises all students will be able to do a short performance after only 20 weeks.

They use the term "come fly with us". This makes me feel anxious at the thought of hanging from the ceiling wrapped in silk and flying around a room. I'm told

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.