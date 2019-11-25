Professing no core or arm strength, Candice Jones takes a spin in circus silks.

The promise:

The Dust Palace is a circus theatre company that teaches aerial classes, among other circus-based skills. The aerial class promises to help you build confidence, co-ordination and strength, while also helping you release your inner cirque star. It promises all students will be able to do a short performance after only 20 weeks.

They use the term "come fly with us". This makes me feel anxious at the thought of hanging from the ceiling wrapped in silk and flying around a room. I'm told you don't need to be physically fit to be able to participate. I wonder how this could be possible - if I can't even pull myself up on the ropes at the gym, how on earth am I going to heave my body into a soft woven silk cascading from the ceiling?

The history: While aerial acrobatics are said to have become part of circus programmes around 1840, aerial silks don't have a particularly long history. Aside from an early 1900s image of a Vaudeville dancer hanging upside down in a cloth, first reports of a silks act came from a French newspaper's coverage of a circus school student in 1959. Tasked with presenting an acrobatic act in an innovative way, the student came up with using a piece of fabric to dangle and perform from.

In 1987, a Canadian by the name of André Simard was credited with founding the art of aerial silks. But it was only officially recognised in 1998 by Isabelle Vaudelle and Isabelle Chasse in Cirque du Soleil's Quindam show.

Aerial silks classes are becoming popular all over the world and are considered a great way to express yourself, test your limits, be creative, and improve flexibility.

The science: Recognised as an art form as well as a fitness pursuit, aerial acrobatics is claimed to have multiple benefits, though there's been minimal scientific research.

Kelsey Keller, co-owner of Iron City Circus Arts, in Pittsburgh, has a doctorate in biophysics. Keller told US fitness website Athletic Business that circus classes in general build strength, enhance flexibility and give a full body workout.

A study by the University of South Australia found children who participated in circus training classes experienced improved physical and mental wellbeing.

Lead researcher Dr Richard McGrath said: "They felt a greater sense of freedom, confidence and happiness, far less worry and stress than when they first started the programme, and reported feeling brave and proud of their achievements."

The reality: The Dust Palace, in Auckland's Onehunga, uses the term "come fly with us". Beforehand I felt anxious at the thought of hanging from the ceiling wrapped in silk and flying around a room. I arrived to see lyra hoops (like hula hoops made from steel), silk and rope nets dangling from the ceiling and – thankfully - huge foam mats below. Instructor Jodie greeted me by telling me about the dangers of the craft and that bruises in weird places are inevitable. I began to wonder what I was getting myself into.

Because it was my first class I thought I'd get into the silk or on a hoop and just sit there, taking it nice and easy. I couldn't have been more wrong. Photo / Supplied

We started with an intense warm-up: full-on planks, sit-ups and cardio. Halfway through I was already sweating and panting. Because it was my first class I thought I'd get into the silk or on a hoop and just sit there, taking it nice and easy. I couldn't have been more wrong. To end the warm-up my five or so classmates and I had to hang from a hoop, hold on for our lives and do a series of knee raises.

Almost halfway through the 90-minute class I was learning how to do my first trick. After three attempts to get on the hoops, the instructor lent a hand. My own hands were so sore I felt like I'd had a huge fall and grazed my palms and fingers. I am by no means physically fit. I like to run and that's about the extent of my physical activity. I have absolutely no core or arm strength either, but at the end of the class I was successfully doing six different poses on the lyra and feeling like an invincible aerial goddess.

The verdict: Not only did I leave the class feeling more confidence, strength and co-ordination, I also felt empowered and fearless. The skills I learnt in such a short time were incredible - I feel like I'm ready to start a new career. I did suffer blisters on my hands, bruises on my inner knee and butt, and even tying my hair after my lesson seemed like the hardest task. But despite the post-aerial wounds I would absolutely do the class again. I'm even considering joining up for the 20-week challenge and short performance.