An Australian model gave birth to her daughter on a bathroom floor after going through her entire pregnancy unawares.

Erin Langmaid, 23, carried her daughter Isla for nine months without any seeing any baby bump, or experiencing any morning sickness or cravings until she felt unwell on the day of the birth.

She had been working, including taking part in modelling shoots and had even been taking contraceptive injections.

Langmaid told 7 News she went to the bathroom and was holding her daughter 10 minutes later.

"It was the biggest shock of my life," she said.

Her partner Dan Carty rushed to the bathroom when he heard Langmaid screaming, only to be confronted by his expanded family.

"I heard a big scream and I ran in there and opened the door and I was worried about her, and then I saw the little one and I thought 'hang on, there's two'," he told 7 News.

Isla was born at 37 weeks and weighing a healthy 3.6kg, but Carty was forced to make a desperate call to emergency services when Isla wasn't breathing and turned blue immediately after the birth.

Pregnancies in which the mother doesn't realise they are pregnant until birth are known as cryptic pregnancies and are thought to occur in 1 in 2500 cases.

Langmaid says she is still in shock but will adjust to her new reality, saying: "This is our life now. We wouldn't change it."