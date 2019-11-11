After being gifted a poisonous plant twice in one week, The Queen has joked that people are trying to kill her off.

According to The Sun, during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2016 Her Majesty was presented a bouquet of flowers containing Lily of the Valley - which was historically used as a poison.

The Queen's gardener said she told him jokingly, "I've been given two bunches this week. Perhaps they want me dead."

Extra precautions are always taken to protect the Queen's safety, however.

When the Queen is out in public her security guards reportedly refer to her by a "secret code name".

Staff are said to call her "S," instead of her real name.

According to The Sun, an aide making a reconnaissance security trip in advance of a royal visit to a cathedral town said: "She's written down as S."

When asked what the "S" stands for, he reportedly cupped his hand over his mouth and whispered: "Sharon".

Royal historian Hugo Vickers has also confirmed that the rumoured nickname is "highly likely".

"The purpose of any sobriquet is that it should be anonymous and memorable," he told The Sun.

"If it can also be a bit mischievous and therefore all the more memorable, then that makes sense.

"Although S might simply stand for Sovereign of course."