A Mt Eden daytime cafe launches a perfectly inoffensive evening menu, writes restaurant reviewer Kim Knight.

iPress
421-425 Mount Eden Rd, Mount Eden
Ph: (09) 638 8239

WE SPENT: $164 for two
WE THOUGHT: 14 - Good

Is the cheesecake baked?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"I don't know how to answer that right off the top of my head, mate," said the waitperson.

We stared at each other uncertainly for a small moment. "Umm," I ventured. "Would you be able to find out?"

He came back, enormously pleased with himself. "What I can tell you about the cheesecake," he said, "Is that it's awesome."

Full marks for

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.