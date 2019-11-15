Come on callers join the party

I am sorry to say that party season is upon us. How many parties will you go to? Two? Seventy-two? Will you never stop partying? Do you like these parties or do you go because you are afraid of what might happen if you don't go? I am usually afraid before, during and after a party.

Somehow, I never learned how to party. There were a couple of times, dancing furiously in my 20s, that I felt I finally understood what it was to party but back then partying was about so much more

