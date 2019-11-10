Meghan Markle has stepped out wearing a pair of earrings made by a New Zealand designer and worth $50,000.

The ruby hearted shaped jewellery was designed by Kiwi Jessica McCormack, and the Duchess of Sussex wore them to the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

She paired them with a black brocade midi-dress by Erdem and her favourite black £490 Aquazzura heels.

The Signature Gypset Ruby Heart Hoop earrings were made by Kiwi designer Jessica McCormack.

This isn't the first time the Duchess has worn jewellery by the Kiwi designer.

During her royal tour last October, Markle wore a Māori tattoo-inspired diamond pendant made by McCormack while delivering a speech about women's suffrage at Government House.

Following the appearance of the 0.90 carat diamond necklace, sales of the piece surged with the white gold version sold out overnight.

The necklace was inspired by ancient Māori art form of ta moko with each spiral motif hand-set with variously sized cut diamonds and a single stone at the centre mounted in gold.