The baby names predicted to be popular in 2020 have been unveiled – and some of them weren't even around a decade ago.

More parents are shifting towards choosing unique names for their children in order to make their kids stand out, reports The Sun.

Website Nameberry has revealed its top ten boys' and girls' names set to be big next year.

The website said the selection includes "newly-minted names, rediscovered antiques, plus names imported from around the world."

They said: "Our top girl names for 2020 feature several choices that feel familiar, yet contain some element that's new.

"The top boy names of 2020 feature some ancient choices not heard in centuries as well as brand new names."

GIRLS' NAMES MOST LIKELY TO BE POPULAR IN 2020

1.

Adah

2. Reese

3. Mika

4. Paisley

5. Amina

6. Teagan

7. Nova

8. Aura

9. Pearl

10. Billie

Baby names in 2020 are expected to be radically different. Photo / Getty

BOYS' NAMES MOST LIKELY TO BE POPULAR IN 2020

1.

Austin

2. Alva

3. Acacius

4. Tate

5. Diego

6. Easton

7. Lucius

8. Cash

9. Ash

10. Luca