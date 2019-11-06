An Indonesian doctor's exchange with a female patient has gone viral after she shared the bizarre excuse her boyfriend used to demand sex, leading many to question the state of sex education for young people.

Screenshots of the WhatsApp chat were posted on Twitter by user @GoldwynMyr, showing a woman seeking more information on her boyfriend's "condition".

She had not willingly consented to the acts because she had believed her boyfriend when he told her that he had an excess of "white blood cells" that could only be extracted through sexual activity.

She said she had helped him to extract the "white blood cells" in any way possible because he had looked really pale each time before she carried out the procedure.

She said it looked like he was going to die, adding "he was really pale because of this problem with too many white blood cells."

The story went viral after the chat was shared by @GoldwynMyr who added: "Sex education is important".

It was widely picked up by Indonesian media where it caused the hashtag #SexEducation to go viral over the weekend across the country, with demands for better sex education.

The exhange went viral on Twitter. Photo / Asiawire/Australscope

Twitter user @Ashadi96 was one of those who shared the original tweet with the message: "Dear my future daughter... don't become this stupid."

Sex education was introduced into Indonesia school curriculum in 2013 making it compulsory for high school students to study it in biology classes, and primary school children are also told basic details.

However many argued that the viral tweet which has not been independently confirmed as being the true story and where the girl and the doctor were both not named was nevertheless proof that the sex education classes were not going far enough.

Many even joined in the campaign to put pressure on the new Education Minister Nadiem Makarim to put sex education properly on the curriculum.