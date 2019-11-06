A US TV host has shared how a "complete stranger" felt entitled to comment on her body - and had a strong message for other body-shamers, telling them that journalists were not "eye candy".

Nina Harrelson, a TV news anchor with WREG in Memphis, Tennessee, shared how a random man approached her to tell her: "You look mighty big on TV."

Harrelson shared her experience on Facebook, saying that her experience was far from uncommon for women working in television.

"FYI – journalists are not models … And I can assure you, none of us want to hear your opinions on our bodies," she said.

"WE ARE NOT YOUR EYE CANDY," she continued.

"Luckily, after nearly nine years in this business, I have a very thick skin. But I feel sorry for the young women breaking into news who will have to deal with that kind of criticism, which their male colleagues will almost certainly never face."

Harrelson also revealed that the man was shocked when she told him his comments were unacceptable, writing: "The sad thing is, this guy said this to my face and was completely shocked when I told him that's insulting and not an acceptable thing to say to anyone."

Harrelson told Yahoo Lifestyle that she had been shamed online before but this comment came in person and the most concerning aspect was that "he thought he was giving me a compliment" since he "thinks I look skinnier in person".

Harrelson has been flooded with messages of support since her story went viral and has responded on Facebook, saying: "I never expected this kind of response when I posted about this encounter ... but if it makes even one person think twice about the things they say — or type — to women in the public eye, then I'm glad I called it out."