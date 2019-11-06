Emma Watson's rebranding of her relationship status shows we still don't believe a woman can be happy alone.

Emma Watson is not single. Nor is she in a relationship: the 29-year-old actress has this week declared that she is "self-partnered". And lo, just as Gwyneth Paltrow rebranded "divorce" as "conscious uncoupling", the Hollywood-ification of humdrum relationship terms continues.

In an interview with British Vogue, the UN Goodwill Ambassador said that she never used to believe in what she called the " 'I'm happy single' spiel", whereby people profess not to be looking for a relationship and maintain they are happy alone.

