The half-sister of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who was reported to police over her relentless nasty social media posts about her famous sister, has complained about being the victim of cyber-bullying.

In an interview with TV news outlet Fox13 in the US, Samantha Markle said the negative attacks were "overwhelming".

"Sharing my address, sharing my private information, social security information, medical records, and some of these trolls will literally stop at nothing," she said.

"There are also people who are mentally unstable who take it to a really irrational level, threats and spending their full time, around-the-clock obsessing about me," she said.

"We need to be adults and agree to disagree. Just because you don't like someone or what they have to say, it doesn't mean you harass them … I don't think it is right that they're allowed to do it anonymously behind an avatar."

Markle, who lives in Florida, has reportedly filed a criminal complaint with police about the bullying.

But Markle has also been the subject of complaints from people who say her own bullying of Meghan has gone too far.

Samantha Markle said Meghan (pictured) should "apologise" to her estranged dad, Thomas. Photo / Instagram

The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed earlier this year that they had received complaints about her and that it was part of a long, wide-ranging investigation. The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

Since her sister joined the royal family, Samantha has often lashed out at them online.

She blamed Meghan for banishing their father and other members of the family, has called her "inhumane" and "the Duchess of Nonsense" while labelling Harry a "hamster" and a "wuss".

More recently, Markle lashed out at her sister after she said in a documentary that she found life in the public eye "challenging".

Samantha Markle has lashed out at the royal couple on social media. Now she's complaining about online abuse. Photo / Supplied via News.com.au

"I think it's really ludicrous that someone who's escorted around the world by millions of dollars' worth of security on private jets, as a millionaire, could ever complain about anything," Markle said to Inside Edition in the US.

But now, Markle, who is in a wheelchair, now wants to settle the rift, pointing to her father's strained relationship with Meghan.

"I'd like for them to be able to get together and for her to apologise and say, 'Wow, my life was caught up in a media storm, but, Dad, I love you. I'm sorry this happened,'" Markle told Fox 13.

Meghan and Thomas Markle have been estranged ever since he missed her royal wedding to Harry in May 2018.

Their relationship grew even more acrimonious after he published a letter from her begging him to stop speaking to the media and stop siding with her half-sister, who she accused of selling stories to tabloids.

