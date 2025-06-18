The revival of the Monteith’s Wild Food Challenge after an 11-year hiatus brought flavours of the great outdoors back into central Auckland today.
With almost all of the chefs hailing from the South Island, the five finalists drawn from over 100 entries across Aotearoa were flown into town after winningthe public’s vote over a month-long competition in May.
The contestants went head-to-head in a live cook-off to decide who would be crowned the winner with the best Wild Dish – each paired with a Monteith’s product from its Greymouth brewery.
Josiah Smits, owner and chef of Motueka’s The Smoking Barrel, and his wife Rachel took the top title for their “Wild Pitmasters Platter”, which he told the Herald integrated “low-and-slow barbecue techniques with the wild food products”.
Smits’ meat-stacked charcuterie board consisted of pōhutukawa-smoked and seared wild venison, Carolina-style wild pulled pork shoulder cooked over 14 hours and fried duck wings with charcoal mayo and horopito glaze.
A common thread among the judges picked for the evaluation – chef Ben Bayly, West Coast Pie Co founder Emily Lucas and spear fisherman and photographer Sam Wild – were that all had a love for wild game.
Lucas, whose premium pie shop in Westport sells wild meat flavours ranging from wallaby pepper steak to cumin-spiced wild Himalayan tahr, told the Herald she was looking for “a lot of originality and creativeness” in the finalists’ dishes.
Bayly, the owner of five restaurants and a familiar face on TV, said he’s a “big advocate for eating wild meats and placing them on our menus”.
His Queen St restaurant, Ahi, entered its own West Coast-inspired Wild Food dish in the challenge – comprising venison, porcini mushrooms, black pudding, Westland cranberries and sweetbreads.
With other game meats featuring across his restaurants’ menus, Bayly said judging the event was a “natural fit” for him.
“We’re such an amazing country for growing wild game but it’s not often in the mainstream, and I think that needs to change.”
Jono Alve – publican of Kirwee’s Thirsty Acres in the Selwyn District – and head chef Thom Dunbar presented an ox heart before judges as “the inspiration” behind their dish’s name.
Fittingly called “The Beating Heart of the Beast”, it involved Dunbar mincing ox heart and hanger steak together to create a delectable tartare with a gently poached egg yolk resting on top.
With a confit sliced ox tongue and fried oxtail croquettes joining it on the plate, Bayly dubbed it the “bravest dish on the menu” for the day.
Meanwhile, Black Label Barbecue co-owner Shaun Branson and head chef Mithila Kaluarachchi created a Wild Wapiti Burger dish that used a “pest” – the Fiordland wapiti (deer) – to create a double-patty burger finished with blue cheese aioli and pickled wild rocket on a brioche bun with a side of kūmara chips.