Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua eatery turns ‘pest’ into competition finalist burger

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Black Label Barbecue co-owner Shaun Branson and head chef Mithila Kaluarachchi.

Black Label Barbecue co-owner Shaun Branson and head chef Mithila Kaluarachchi.

A burger made from a “pest” has taken Rotorua’s Black Label Barbecue to the Monteith’s Wild Food Challenge final.

The local eatery was voted by the public as a top five finalist for its Wild Wapiti burger and will battle it out in a finale cook-off today in Auckland.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post