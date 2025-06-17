Advertisement
Copyright clash: UK sculptor seeks recognition for NZ artwork similarity

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

A tale of two sculptures: Ray Lonsdale with his work "The Big Dance" (left) installed in Gretna Green, Scotland, and James Wright's "Togetherness" (right) at Riverhaven Artland in Clevedon.

A war of words has broken out after a sculpture installed at Clevedon’s Riverhaven Artland has been likened to a work at Scotland’s Gretna Green. Kim Knight spoke to artists Ray Lonsdale and James Wright, and the family who have found themselves at the centre of the stoush.

Ray

