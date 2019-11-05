The Queen's personal dresser has revealed she no longer uses fur in her outfits, having switched to fake fur this year.

"If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm," Angela Kelly wrote in her new book, The Other Side Of The Coin.

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed the Queen's new ban on real fur, making her the first member of the royal family to publicly shun real fur.

READ MORE:

• The Queen's surprise code name is hilarious

• Never-before-seen photo of the Queen as a teenager up for auction

• The only day of the year the Queen has someone do her makeup

• Bizarre secrets behind what the Queen wears

Advertisement

"As new outfits are designed for the Queen, any fur used will be fake," they told the Daily Mail.

However, the palace did not confirm whether or not the Queen would continue to wear the furs she already owns, or if the ban will extend to her historic robe of state, which is made of fur and worn at the State Opening of Parliament.

Her Majesty was last photographed wearing fur to a Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in 2015.

Angela Kelly also revealed that despite having access to the world's best makeup artists, the Queen of England does her own makeup, 364 days a year.

When the Queen records her annual Christmas speech, however, she arranges for TV makeup artist Marilyn Widdess to be there on the day of filming.