1760 Riverside Lane, Courtenay, Vancouver Island

We arrived:

having just flown across to the island from Vancouver, and were keen to fuel up before an afternoon of mountain biking.

We chose here because: it's well known for using Vancouver Island produce, and is in an old heritage building that's a lovingly-restored example of the arts and crafts architecture that marked Courtenay's post WWII expansion.

Our first impression was: the low ceiling with exposed beams, stained windows and an open fireplace gave Locals a ski lodge feel. We were seated outside, beside wheel burrows filled with flowers, fig trees and a lawn with a couple of black rabbits.



We started with: Comox Valley greek yoghurt with seasonal berries.

The highlight was: a pan-seared fillet of West Coast halibut with shallots and smoked pork belly on baked cheese polenta. The first of many seafood meals on the island.

Dessert was: a rhubarb buttermilk cake with hot chocolate vanilla gelato and oat crumble wafer.

Come here if:

worth the ferry or plane over from the mainland for the halibut alone.

The bill: about $300 for seven people, including a 20 per cent tip.