1760 Riverside Lane, Courtenay, Vancouver Island
We arrived:
having just flown across to the island from Vancouver, and were keen to fuel up before an afternoon of mountain biking.
We chose here because: it's well known for using Vancouver Island produce, and is in an old heritage building that's a lovingly-restored example of the arts and crafts architecture that marked Courtenay's post WWII expansion.
READ MORE:
• Premium - Will protein technology restore balance to the global food system?
• Destination Dining: Di Stasio Citta, Melbourne
• NZ researcher: Time to keep 'Big Food' out of govt policy
• Destination Dining: Santini Bar & Grill, Perth
Our first impression was: the low ceiling with exposed beams, stained windows and an open fireplace gave Locals a ski lodge feel. We were seated outside, beside wheel burrows filled with flowers, fig trees and a lawn with a couple of black rabbits.
We started with: Comox Valley greek yoghurt with seasonal berries.
The highlight was: a pan-seared fillet of West Coast halibut with shallots and smoked pork belly on baked cheese polenta. The first of many seafood meals on the island.
Dessert was: a rhubarb buttermilk cake with hot chocolate vanilla gelato and oat crumble wafer.
View this post on Instagram
Gorgeous day looking out from our restaurant! Reserve your Mother's Day table today for #brunch or #dinner 250 338 6493 #localsrestaurant #comoxvalley #westcoast #vancouverisland #sommelier #instagood #picoftheday #westcoastisthebestcoast #travelbc #canada #food #foodie #foodandwine #hellobc #eatBC #local #eatlocal #tellyourstory #oldhouse #sustainable
Come here if:
worth the ferry or plane over from the mainland for the halibut alone.
The bill: about $300 for seven people, including a 20 per cent tip.