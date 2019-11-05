Warning: This article contains sexual content intended for an adult audience.

Sex anxiety is a real thing - especially when you're reconnecting in a long-distance relationship, writes Lee Suckling.

It's easy to misunderstand the sex lives of people who are in a long-distance relationship. When you only have weekends with your partner (or see them once every few weeks, or even months) others in your life assume that you'll barely come up for air when you finally do have 48 hours with your boo.

In reality, sex isn't normally the first thing you do when your distance goes from hundreds

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.