A US man has been saved from brain cancer after a headbutt from his dog led to him seeking treatment for a potentially deadly malignant tumour.

Dave Arnold, district attorney for Lebanon County in Pennsylvania, crashed into his dog during a rough and tumble game and the resulting headaches saw him seek medical treatment, where doctors found the tumour.

Local Republican Party official Casey Long told PennLive.com: "Dave's dog ran at him and headbutted him."

"He was having headaches afterward. He went to his family doctor the Monday after the conferece meeting. They diagnosed him with a concussion. Then a few days later, he started having vision issues and went to his ophthalmologist.

"His ophthalmologist said this doesn't seem like concussion issues. You need to see a neurologist, which he did last Tuesday. That's when they found the tumour."

The meeting Long referred to was where Arnold was selected as a candidate for state senate, replacing former state Senator Mike Folmer who resigned after being charged with possession of child pornography.

Long said Arnold wasn't aware of any other symptoms before the headbutt and "it just really deteriorated quickly from there."

"He's walking around and talking and says he feels better now than what he did when he went in for the surgery," Long told Penn Live. "His dog may have ended up saving his life."

Arnold underwent surgery to remove the tumour and is comfortably resting at home, according to a release from his campaign.

Some additional treatment will be required but doctors say his prognosis for a full recovery is excellent.

"I want everyone to know that I am up and recovering," Arnold said. "I want to thank my family, especially my wife Alicia and my daughter Reese, for providing me with love and support; the doctors who provided such excellent care and treatment; and my family and friends for their thoughts and prayers.

"While this speed bump was laid in front of me, I am as committed as ever to serving the people of Lebanon County as District Attorney and, if elected, everyone in the 48th State Senatorial District as our next State Senator."