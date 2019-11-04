Friends fanatics and beauty lovers alike will be thrilled to learn a Friends-themed makeup and brushes range is now available.

US fashion brand Hot Topic has released a 12 shade eye shadow palette with colours inspired by the hit sitcom which celebrated its 25th anniversary in September.

via GIPHY

A palette of Friends-inspired eye shadow shades. Photo / Hot Topic

Shade names include a bronze shimmer "Miss Chanandler Bong", a shimmery mint green "You've been Bamboozled", a royal blue shimmer called "How You Doin" and for the Phoebes among us, a matte pink shadow called "Regina Phalange".

Advertisement

There's also a Friends-themed brush set which includes an angled eye shadow brush, blending brush, powder brush and an eye shadow brush all wrapped up in a black cylinder with the friends logo.

It's unclear why the makeup brushes come in a tube stamped with "Central Perk" as well as the Friends logo. Photo / Hot Topic

Not so much about painting your face? The brand also sells an array of Friends-themed merchandise including themed T'shirts and a Friends trivia coaster set.

You might want to buy in bulk with your own friends, as the shipping price to New Zealand is a hefty $38.00.