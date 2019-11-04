An Australian woman who spent more than $39,000 inking and modifying her body has revealed she went blind for three weeks after getting her eyeballs tattooed with blue ink.

Amber Luke, 24, decided to undergo the highly dangerous and painful 40-minute procedure to transform her eyes blue.

But the procedure backfired, leaving her blind.

She told Bancroft TV the experience was "brutal" and that the procedure didn't go to plan.

"I can't even begin to describe to you what the feeling was like, the best thing I can give you is once the eyeball was penetrated with the ink, it felt like [the tattoo artist] grabbed 10 shards of glass and rubbed it in my eye.

"That happened four times per eye, that was pretty brutal. Unfortunately, my artist went too deep into my eyeball.

"If your eyeball procedure's done correctly, you're not supposed to go blind at all.

"I was blind for three weeks. That was pretty brutal."

Amber has had 200 tattoos on her body, had her tongue split and her earlobes stretched. Photo / amber__luke / Instagram

She first developed her bizarre fascination with extreme modifications at 16. Photo / Instagram

Luke, who calls herself the Blue Eyed White Dragon, started having body issues when she was 14 after being diagnosed with depression.

It was this that she says made her determined to change her appearance. She then developed her bizarre fascination with extreme modifications at 16.

To date, she's had more than 200 tattoos, had her tongue split, a boob job, cheek and lip fillers and implants in her ears.

When she got the eyeball tattoo she said it was like shards of glass were rubbed in her eye. Photo / amber__luke / Instagram

Luke said she hopes to fully cover her body with tattoos by March 2020 – but she won't get any more extreme modifications done.

Her body art has been met with mixed emotions from strangers, but she says she's the most confident she's ever felt and is happy in her own ink.