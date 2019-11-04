For three glorious days, and two nights, we did what we wanted when we wanted, without thinking about anyone else, writes Beck Vass.

Yes, we got a break from our kids.

I mentioned the anxiety I was having in the lead-up to this trip last week.

I had been very worried about going, and about our three kids (7, 4 and 1) being naughty for my Mum who had kindly offered to fly to Tauranga to look after them while we went to Sydney.

But as soon as I stepped foot on the plane, I relaxed. There was nothing

