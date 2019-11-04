A McDonald's hamburger and fries show no signs of mould despite being over a decade old.

A superfan from Iceland bought the last ever hamburger and fries from the chain restaurant before all three chain stores closed down for good in 2009.

"I had heard that McDonald's never decomposes so I just wanted to see if it was true or not," says Hjortur Smarason.

Travelers come from around the world to visit the burger, but a live stream also allows people to watch the meal "decay" in real-time. Photo / Supplied

More than 10 years have passed since he made the purchase and it still looks good enough to eat, you can even watch the live stream of the infamous meal here.

The live stream is said to attract over 400,000 hits each day from people all over the world.

Smarason donated the meal which was kept in a plastic bag in his garage to the National Museum of Iceland three years after he bought it and noticed that there had been no changes in its appearance except for the packaging.

After a few years at the museum, a specialist informed him that the museum could no longer preserve the hamburger and asked Smarason whether they should throw the infamous combo in the bin.

Considering it an item of great historic value, Smarason took the burger and fries back noticing a few chips were missing.

According to museum staff, some of the fries had even been eaten by curious museum guests.

The meal is currently housed at Snotra House in Pykkvibaer South Iceland who has it displayed in the lounge in a glass case.