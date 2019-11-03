Kate Middleton snuck in via a secret alleyway to a local pub in London for her children's schools meet and greet drinks.

The pub which has a royal history has a hidden doorway which was previously installed for Prince Harry. The alleyway is private and allowed Kate to sneak in without as much as a phone camera seeing her.

Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte started at Thomas's Battersea School in September, where her older brother Prince George joined in 2017.

Kate and William pulled pints of lager during a visit to Belfast in late October. Photo / Getty Images

READ MORE:

• Kate Middleton warns Meghan Markle 'every royal goes through a bad patch'

• Prince William and Kate made a marriage pact after their shock split

• 'Down to earth' Kate Middleton spotted shopping for Halloween costumes

• Kate 'feels sorry' for Meghan, 'doing her best to patch things up'

Advertisement

The meet and greet drinks were held for parents of new pupils to get acquainted with each other.

Kate was able to enjoy meeting new parents of the school, unobtrusively under the watch of her security.

The pub is said to be low-key holding popular Sunday roasts and brunches in the weekend which can attract Chelsea socialites.

This along with Kate being spotted shopping for Halloween outfits and Christmas shopping in a high street chain has left her as being seen as 'relatable'.

It isn't unlike Kate to do 'normal' activities. She has also been seen to board local flights doing her own makeup on her wedding day and handing out packed lunches to her kids during polo.