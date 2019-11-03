A woman has revealed a simple yet cheap way to "upgrade" your rusty and stained oven without having spend hours on your hands and knees scrubbing away.

Cleaning the oven is no easy task when last year's food and liquid is caked in.

But after spending hours, days and weeks in an attempt to get her old oven in a respectable order, one disgruntled home owner decided to give one last trick a go - and the results are incredible.

Posting to the Cleaning Tips & Tricks Facebook group, the woman said she removed all her grime and stains by using sandpaper to strip it back and smooth the surface before giving the oven a new coat of radiator paint.

"So proud of myself," she said.

"It's my oven ... I sand it first then I used quick dry radiator enamel paint. And it looks brand new."

Other members of the cleaning tips group were equally impressed, with one writing: "Bloody well done! I commented yesterday about the throwaway culture we have.

"This is a fab job and a brilliant oven has a new lease of life."

Another replied: "Brilliant. Make do and mend rather than put on the scrap heap."

Her post has been liked more than 500 times.