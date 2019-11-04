There would have been some truly horrified looks had Daniel Williams turned up anywhere near SkyCity in his Halloween outfit.

The 36-year-old decided to make a statement at a friend's Halloween party on Friday, by turning up in a costume inspired by thefire that struck SkyCity's new convention centre in downtown Auckland almost two weeks ago.

"I was just thinking about something topical and current. My flatmate suggested I went as the SkyCity convention [centre] fire.

"I came up with that from what I had at home - made the [Sky Tower], ripped up a pillow and glued that on,'' he said.

The fire collar around his neck is made from orange and yellow crepe paper and bits of cardboard.

SkyCity's new convention centre, on Hobson St, caught fire just after 1pm on October 22 after it is thought a blowtorch was accidentally left unattended.

Williams said the costume has met with rave reviews - although some people did question how appropriate it was.

My friend Dan who is a set designer and drag artist went as the SkyCity Convention Centre fire for Halloween and it truly has me dead pic.twitter.com/5VjCIVTxI1 — storms (@indomietriosis) November 3, 2019

"Everybody loved it and it was the hit of the party and then I ended up going to [bars on] K Road afterwards.

"Of course, it was equally a hit. I think because it's just so sort of current and it's everybody's minds, still.

"Everybody was like: 'Oh, is it too soon'? I was just like: 'Well no, because no one died'. It would be different if - you know, you couldn't really go as the Twin Towers or anything like that'."

A photo one of his friends shared of him in his costume, on Twitter, met with positive comments.

Some members of the public dubbed it "iconic'', while others said it was art.

'IT'S GOT A MESSAGE: CORPORATE POWER ON FIRE'

Williams also wore a black suit as part of his costume - which also symbolised something.

"That was a kind of metaphor. It's got a deep message as well - corporate power on fire''.

Asked whether he thought about going downtown to where the fire had happened, he said he had contemplated going down for a photo, but then thought otherwise.

Williams, who works as a set and costume designer, is also a drag artist and regularly hosts and turns out to events around the country as well as overseas.

He goes by the drag name Lady Trenyce and has been performing at various events and shows for about 16 years.

"I generally like to be quite an epic spectacle whenever I do [go drag].

"I'm not just one of these - not that there's anything wrong with them - drag queens that like to chuck on a wig and a pair of heels and off I go.

"I like to make quite a bold statement with my looks. I guess it's a part of my life that I express something and say something about the world''.

Williams is now working on designing the set of the upcoming show My Heart Goes Thadak Thadak, which will be performed at the Silo Theatre from November 21 to December 14.