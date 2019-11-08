A faux-German beerhouse in a Newmarket mall goes big on portions but falls short on flavour, writes restaurant reviewer Kim Knight.

The Bavarian
Level 4/309 Broadway, Newmarket
Ph: (09) 222 0542

WE SPENT: $220 for four
WE THOUGHT: 11 - disappointing

The word "gross" entered my lexicon at high school.

Teachers were gross. Pimples were gross. The idea that your parents once procreated was very gross.

Gross was a catch-all - and it was catching. To encounter grossness was to FEEL gross.
At The Bavarian, I put down my knife and fork. The schnitzel was chewy, the capers were acrid and I'd love to

