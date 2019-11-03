If you have ever wondered what the Queen looked like as a teenager, then look no further.

Photos have emerged that were taken by Marcus Adams – a British society photographer. The Queen would often venture into his London studio to have photos of her daughters taken with various setups and props.

Elizabeth and Margaret were often snapped in matching outfits and hairstyles and even photographed in fancy dress from time to time including one photo, where they are dressed up for 'Aladdin' in 1943.

A previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth as a teenager. Photo / Marcus Adams, Chiswick Auctions.

One image was taken with King George VI with daughter Elizabeth aged 7 and another photo of Elizabeth in 1927 excited to see the return of her parents from a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

There are several photos with the hero of them being one taken when Elizabeth was a teenager in a tartan kilt in 1941.

The collection of photos remained in Adams studio archives that his daughter had before passing them onto a collector.

These, photo along with others, are being auctioned off at Chiswick Auctions in London on November 14 and is expected to go for around NZ $5000.