Prince Harry has proven he's still a hit with the women, after a young Japanese fan gushed about how "handsome" he was.

The Duke of Sussex chatted with students during a solo visit to the Nippon Foundation Para Arena, in Tokyo.

His wife Meghan Markle did not join him on the trip, but it was clear she wasn't far from his mind.

During a clip shared to the Royal Family Twitter account, the dad-of-one can be seen posing for a photo with a group of schoolgirls, who were waving England flags.

When one fan giggled and called him "handsome," while pointing to her finger, Prince Harry smiles bashfully and points at his wedding ring.

Harry is currently in Japan to meet with schoolchildren and Paralympic hopefuls ahead of the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.

Hello Japan! 👋🏻🇯🇵 • The Duke of Sussex has arrived in Japan ahead of today’s Rugby World Cup 2019 Final. First stop is a visit to the new Para Arena training centre, a fully accessible venue to provide equal opportunities to the local community. The Duke met with local Paralympic hopefuls as they participated in training sessions including wheelchair rugby, boccia, and powerlifting. This was especially meaningful to His Royal Highness, who five years ago founded @WeAreInvictusGames - which uses the power of sport to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation of wounded veterans who have physical or mental injuries. Japan is the first-ever country to host two Paralympic Games! Next year Tokyo will welcome over 4,000 athletes from around the world, creating a huge opportunity to help celebrate and promote diversity. Thank you for the warm welcome, and good luck with all the training and preparation! We look forward to seeing you all compete in the @Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games next year! • 日本の皆さん、こんにちは！👋🏻🇯🇵 • サセックス公爵殿下は、本日のラグビーワールドカップ2019決勝戦を観戦するために来日しました。 観戦に先立って日本財団パラアリーナを視察しました。この施設は、パラリンピック競技普及の環境改善と地域社会に平等な機会を提供する目的で建設され、すべてがユニバーサルデザインで作られています。 殿下は、パラリンピックに向けてトレーニングに励む日本の車いすラグビー、ボッチャ、パワーリフティングの選手らと交流しました。スポーツの力を利用し、身体・精神的な怪我を負った退役軍人の支援と回復を促す@WeAreInvictusGamesを5年前に設立した殿下にとって、今回の視察は思い入れが深いものでした。 日本は世界で初めて2度目のパラリンピックを開催することになる国です。東京は来年、世界中から4,000人以上のアスリートを迎えます。多様性を祝い、促進する大きなチャンスとなることでしょう！ 皆様の温かい歓迎を心より感謝します。トレーニング、頑張ってください！来年の@Tokyo2020パラリンピックで皆様の雄姿を拝見するのを楽しみにしています Photo © SussexRoyal/PA

"The Duke of Sussex has arrived in Japan ahead of today's Rugby World Cup 2019 Final," read a post on the Sussex's Instagram page.

"First stop is a visit to the new Para Arena training centre, a fully accessible venue to provide equal opportunities to the local community."