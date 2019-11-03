Prince Harry has proven he's still a hit with the women, after a young Japanese fan gushed about how "handsome" he was.

The Duke of Sussex chatted with students during a solo visit to the Nippon Foundation Para Arena, in Tokyo.

His wife Meghan Markle did not join him on the trip, but it was clear she wasn't far from his mind.

During a clip shared to the Royal Family Twitter account, the dad-of-one can be seen posing for a photo with a group of schoolgirls, who were waving England flags.

When one fan giggled and called him "handsome," while pointing to her finger, Prince Harry smiles bashfully and points at his wedding ring.

Harry is currently in Japan to meet with schoolchildren and Paralympic hopefuls ahead of the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.

"The Duke of Sussex has arrived in Japan ahead of today's Rugby World Cup 2019 Final," read a post on the Sussex's Instagram page.

"First stop is a visit to the new Para Arena training centre, a fully accessible venue to provide equal opportunities to the local community."